Dick Vitale Reacts To Death Of Legendary College Basketball Broadcaster

It was announced on Friday that Emmy award-winning college basketball broadcaster Billy Packer passed away. He was 82 years old.

Packer covered 34 Final Fours for NBC and CBS over the course of his career.

Packer's son, Mark, revealed that his father was hospitalized in Charlotte for the past three weeks. He passed away due to kidney failure.

Shortly after this sad news went public, the legendary Dick Vitale offered his condolences to the Packer family.

"Brandt my 🙏🙏🙏to you Mark @MarkPacker & your entire family," Vitale tweeted. "Your Dad was truly a giant in broadcasting & was someone I had great RESPECT for . I was always so impressed with his LOVE for his family . May your Dad RIP!"

Packer covered college hoops from 1975 to 2008.

“He really enjoyed doing the Final Fours,” Mark Packer told The Associated Press. “He timed it right. Everything in life is about timing. The ability to get involved in something that, frankly, he was going to watch anyway, was a joy to him. And then college basketball just sort of took off with Magic Johnson and Larry Bird and that became, I think, the catalyst for college basketball fans to just go crazy with March Madness.”

Our thoughts are with the Packer family.