Dick Vitale Reacts To Deion Sanders' Start At JSU
Deion Sanders is off to a hot start in his third season as head coach of the Jackson State Tigers.
The NFL legend led his team to a massive, 59-3 win over Florida A&M in their season opener this past weekend — fully exhibiting the progress made during his coaching era.
On Wednesday, longtime college basketball broadcaster Dick Vitale shared his thoughts on Sanders' performance as a head coach.
"I am no shocked by the fabulous job being done at @JacksonStateU by @DeionSanders . He has given great PR for the school & his enthusiasm is contagious . Deon is a flat out WINNER!" he wrote on Twitter.
Sanders has drawn countless high-level recruits to the Jackson State program, including No. 1 overall recruit Travis Hunter: a five-star cornerback in the 2022 class. Coach Prime has also been a champion for the furthering of HBCU programs around the nation.
Jackson State will look to continue its success under Sanders with a Week 2 matchup against Tennessee State on Saturday.