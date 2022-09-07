Dick Vitale Reacts To Deion Sanders' Start At JSU

LAS VEGAS, NV - MARCH 06: Sportscaster Dick Vitale broadcasts before a semifinal game of the West Coast Conference Basketball Tournament between the Santa Clara Broncos and the Gonzaga Bulldogs at the Orleans Arena on March 6, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Gonzaga won 77-68. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Deion Sanders is off to a hot start in his third season as head coach of the Jackson State Tigers.

The NFL legend led his team to a massive, 59-3 win over Florida A&M in their season opener this past weekend — fully exhibiting the progress made during his coaching era.

On Wednesday, longtime college basketball broadcaster Dick Vitale shared his thoughts on Sanders' performance as a head coach.

"I am no shocked by the fabulous job being done at ⁦@JacksonStateU⁩ by ⁦@DeionSanders⁩ . He has given great PR for the school & his enthusiasm is contagious . Deon is a flat out WINNER!" he wrote on Twitter.

Sanders has drawn countless high-level recruits to the Jackson State program, including No. 1 overall recruit Travis Hunter: a five-star cornerback in the 2022 class. Coach Prime has also been a champion for the furthering of HBCU programs around the nation.

Jackson State will look to continue its success under Sanders with a Week 2 matchup against Tennessee State on Saturday.