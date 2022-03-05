The Spun

Dick Vitale Reacts To Missing Duke vs. North Carolina Game

A closeup of Dick Vitale wearing a headset.LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MARCH 11: Sportscaster Dick Vitale broadcasts before a semifinal game of the West Coast Conference basketball tournament between the Pepperdine Waves and the Gonzaga Bulldogs at the Orleans Arena on March 11, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Bulldogs defeated the Waves 100-74. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Early on in the 2021-22 college basketball season, Dick Vitale inspired us all when he announced he’d resume his normal job responsibilities all while undergoing treatments for various medical issues. However, his return was short-lived as he stepped away to focus 100 percent of his energy on recovering. That means the legendary commentator will not be in attendance for Coach K’s final regular-season game on Saturday night.

“Obviously heartbroken that I can’t be at this historic moment Saturday with my @ESPN buddies / a big THANK YOU to ⁦@DShulman_ESPN for narrating my letter to Coach K,” Dickie V tweeted.

To commemorate Coach K’s last regular-season game, Dickie V penned a letter to the legendary Duke basketball coach.

“Dear Mike: Wow! It seems like yesterday back in my second year at ESPN, your first at Duke, when I wanted to find out what this young guy from West Point was all about. Even though you had a rough first few years — it was STRUGGLE CITY to put it mildly — after meeting you, I was so impressed and felt that you were going to get Duke back to the elite of the ACC.

“Like millions of other fans, I feel it’s been a privilege to watch you in action all these years. I’m lucky to have been in the building for many of your biggest moments. You are a true legend. Yes, in ‘Vitalese’ I would simply say, You have been AWESOME BABY, with a Capital A!”

There’s no doubt Dick Vitale wishes he could be in attendance for tonight’s marquee Duke-UNC game. We wish he was, too.

Duke takes on the Tar Heels tonight at 6 p.m. ET on ESPN.

About Alek Arend

Alek is a Writer at The Spun.