Dick Vitale Reacts To Missing Duke vs. North Carolina Game

Early on in the 2021-22 college basketball season, Dick Vitale inspired us all when he announced he’d resume his normal job responsibilities all while undergoing treatments for various medical issues. However, his return was short-lived as he stepped away to focus 100 percent of his energy on recovering. That means the legendary commentator will not be in attendance for Coach K’s final regular-season game on Saturday night.

“Obviously heartbroken that I can’t be at this historic moment Saturday with my @ESPN buddies / a big THANK YOU to ⁦@DShulman_ESPN for narrating my letter to Coach K,” Dickie V tweeted.

To commemorate Coach K’s last regular-season game, Dickie V penned a letter to the legendary Duke basketball coach.

“Dear Mike: Wow! It seems like yesterday back in my second year at ESPN, your first at Duke, when I wanted to find out what this young guy from West Point was all about. Even though you had a rough first few years — it was STRUGGLE CITY to put it mildly — after meeting you, I was so impressed and felt that you were going to get Duke back to the elite of the ACC.

“Like millions of other fans, I feel it’s been a privilege to watch you in action all these years. I’m lucky to have been in the building for many of your biggest moments. You are a true legend. Yes, in ‘Vitalese’ I would simply say, You have been AWESOME BABY, with a Capital A!”

There’s no doubt Dick Vitale wishes he could be in attendance for tonight’s marquee Duke-UNC game. We wish he was, too.

Duke takes on the Tar Heels tonight at 6 p.m. ET on ESPN.