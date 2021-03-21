Dick Vitale Reacts To NCAA Tournament Game Cancellation

The NCAA Tournament is off to a mostly smooth start in Indiana, though there was one unfortunate cancellation on Saturday night.

The first round game between No. 7 Oregon and No. 10 VCU was officially declared a no-contest due to COVID-19 issues. VCU is not able to participate in this year’s tournament, so Oregon is moving on to the second round.

“The NCAA and the committee regret that VCU’s student-athletes and coaching staff will not be able to play in a tournament in which they earned the right to participate,” the NCAA said in a statement released on Saturday night.

VCU found out at about 6 p.m. E.T. on Saturday.

“We knew about the positives being confirmed today, and we were hoping through contact tracing we would still be able to play tonight, but obviously that did not happen,” VCU AD Ed McLaughlin said. “This has all happened pretty quickly, in terms of the positives that we’ve had … The feeling that the committee, from what was communicated to me, given how we had a few happen within the short period of time right now, there was certainly concern, not only for the rest of our team and for opponents and anyone else who would be part of the game going forward.”

ESPN college basketball analyst Dick Vitale was heartbroken for VCU’s players.

Wow heart breaks for the young guys of @VCU_Hoops as they r out of the tournament due to Covid-19 .Yes @OregonMBB moves on . — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) March 20, 2021

Hopefully this is the only cancellation of the tournament.

The second round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament begins on Sunday afternoon.