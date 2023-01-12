Dick Vitale Reacts To North Carolina's Significant Injury

LAS VEGAS, NV - MARCH 06: Sportscaster Dick Vitale broadcasts before a semifinal game of the West Coast Conference Basketball Tournament between the Santa Clara Broncos and the Gonzaga Bulldogs at the Orleans Arena on March 6, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Gonzaga won 77-68. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

It's been a big struggle for North Carolina's men's basketball team this season.

Less than a year after the Tar Heels made the National Championship Game, they find themselves with an 11-6 record and 3-3 in ACC play. They were also the top-ranked team in the country heading into the season but are now unranked.

Dick Vitale, who's one of the top college basketball analysts for ESPN, thinks UNC played well in its last game against Virginia but couldn't close the door due to the Armando Bacot injury.

"Carolina certainly didn't play with their full arsenal," Vitale said, via 247Sports. "Losing a guy like, certainly, Armando Bacot — catalyst, a guy that carries his team. But you've got to credit, also, Virginia — they came and made big plays when they had to make the big play."

Virginia took down North Carolina by seven on Tuesday, 65-58. Bacot only played for one minute before he had to exit the game.

The Tar Heels are hoping that Bacot won't be out long after x-rays on his ankle came back negative.

Their next game is set for Saturday afternoon against the Louisville Cardinals.