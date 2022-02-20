Dick Vitale Reacts To The Juwan Howard Postgame Incident

Michigan head coach Juwan Howard is undoubtedly headed for suspension after taking a swipe at an opposing Wisconsin coach following Sunday’s 77-63 loss. Legendary broadcaster Dick Vitale watched it all unfold from home and was disgusted with what he saw.

“A pathetic scene after MICHIGAN gets beat by WISCONSIN,” Vitale tweeted. “Teams lineup for handshaking & Juwan Howard & Greg Gard have words basically I think over Gard calling a TIME OUT with 15 sec. Left . Still no excuse for punch thrown by Howard at Ass’t of Badgers .It was UGLY .”

It was an unfortunate closing scene in Madison.

What began as an intense exchange in the post-game handshake line quickly escalated into a brawl that involved players and coaches from both schools.

Juwan Howard throws a punch. pic.twitter.com/HiC3y7yKvG — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) February 20, 2022

Howard could be seen pulling his mask down and having a few words for Badgers head coach Greg Gard before pushing his finger in Gard’s face. Tempers quickly rose from that point, eventually leading to Howard putting his hands on a member of Wisconsin’s staff.

Coach Howard’s frustrations apparently stemmed from the Badgers calling timeout with only 15 seconds and a large lead. Saying after the game, “I thought that wasn’t fair to our guys.”