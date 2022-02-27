Dick Vitale Releases His New College Basketball Top 8

Men’s college basketball is in disarray after a historic Saturday that saw seven top-10 teams lose, including each top-six squad.

Madness certainly came early this year. In the aftermath, prognosticators must determine how to update their rankings two weeks before Selection Sunday.

Following what he labeled “Hoops Hysteria,” Dick Vitale shared his latest top-eight teams on Twitter.

After all the chaos in hoops the VBDI reveals my ELITE 8 baby ! @MarchMadnessMBB is going to be AWESOME BABY with a CAPITAL A! @ESPNPR pic.twitter.com/aPLBqkylX0 — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) February 27, 2022

Gonzaga Arizona Baylor Purdue Duke Kentucky Kansas Auburn

Gonzaga maintains Vitale’s top seat despite suffering a 67-57 upset to No. 23 Saint Mary’s, and Arizona holds pat in the second spot after a 79-63 setback at Colorado. Dickie V. also doesn’t think Purdue and Kentucky should dip after close road losses to Michigan State and Arkansas, respectively.

However, the ESPN analyst bumped Auburn down five spots to No. 8 after getting upended by Tennessee. He also pushed Baylor up from No. 10 to No. 3 following Saturday night’s 80-70 triumph over No. 5 Kansas, now seventh on his leaderboard.

By Vitale’s estimation, Duke also inched closer to a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament on the heels of a 97-72 rout over Syracuse.

If Saturday is any indication of what’s in store, the NCAA landscape could keep altering drastically before March Madness begins. Even the quieter hoops fans may start shouting that it’s going to be awesome, baby.