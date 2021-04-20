Dick Vitale Reveals His College Basketball Preseason No. 1

The 2020-21 men’s college basketball season is only a couple of weeks old, but it’s already time to start looking ahead to the 2021-22 season.

Several way-too-early preseason top 25 polls have been released, with many having Gonzaga at No. 1 overall. The Bulldogs will lose some key pieces to the NBA, but bring back multiple top contributors and just landed a commitment from No. 1 overall recruit Chet Holmgren.

ESPN college basketball analyst Dick Vitale has another pick for No. 1, though.

The longtime college basketball analyst revealed this weekend that he will have UCLA as his preseason No. 1 team for 2021-22.

“I’m telling you right now: my preseason No. 1, unless there’s a big change with rosters; we don’t know what’s gonna happen in the next couple weeks, but right now, today, it would be UCLA,” Vitale said. “Mick Cronin’s doing a fantastic job. And the UCLA people are excited and they are enthused. And they have every right to be. They got such a key club coming back. And if Chris Smith is healthy, watch out.”

UCLA is coming off a surprising run to the Final Four, where the Bruins lost to Gonzaga in a heartbreaking finish.

The 2021-22 season is scheduled to begin in early November.