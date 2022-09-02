Dick Vitale Reveals His Score Prediction For Ohio State-Notre Dame Game

LAS VEGAS, NV - MARCH 05: Sportscaster Dick Vitale poses with Gonzaga Bulldogs fans before the team's semifinal game of the West Coast Conference basketball tournament against the San Francisco Dons at the Orleans Arena on March 5, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Bulldogs won 88-60. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Dick Vitale is predicting a major upset during Week 1 of the college football season.

The longtime college basketball broadcaster believes the No. 5 Notre Dame Fighting Irish will take down the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes in Saturday's marquee matchup at Ohio Stadium.

Vitale gave a 34-29 score prediction in favor of the Irish.

"Don’t believe the experts / listen to the VBDI (my new updated score) yes Touchdown Jesus will be smiling at 11:05 Saturday ⁦ @NDFootball 34 - ⁦@OhioStateFB 29 #HERECOMETHEIRISH," he wrote on Twitter.

This prediction goes against the general consensus of the college football world. The Buckeyes are currently listed as 17-point favorites in their home opener.

This top-five matchup between two of the most storied programs in college football history is one rife with intriguing story lines. First-year head coach Marcus Freeman, a former OSU linebacker, will return to The Shoe to take on an Ohio State team led by preseason Heisman favorite C.J. Stroud.

Tomorrow's game will kickoff at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.