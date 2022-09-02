Dick Vitale Reveals His Score Prediction For Ohio State-Notre Dame Game
Dick Vitale is predicting a major upset during Week 1 of the college football season.
The longtime college basketball broadcaster believes the No. 5 Notre Dame Fighting Irish will take down the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes in Saturday's marquee matchup at Ohio Stadium.
Vitale gave a 34-29 score prediction in favor of the Irish.
"Don’t believe the experts / listen to the VBDI (my new updated score) yes Touchdown Jesus will be smiling at 11:05 Saturday @NDFootball 34 - @OhioStateFB 29 #HERECOMETHEIRISH," he wrote on Twitter.
This prediction goes against the general consensus of the college football world. The Buckeyes are currently listed as 17-point favorites in their home opener.
This top-five matchup between two of the most storied programs in college football history is one rife with intriguing story lines. First-year head coach Marcus Freeman, a former OSU linebacker, will return to The Shoe to take on an Ohio State team led by preseason Heisman favorite C.J. Stroud.
Tomorrow's game will kickoff at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.