Dick Vitale Reveals What Doctors Told Him About Post-Chemo Recovery

The past year or so has been a whirlwind for the legendary Dick Vitale. The college basketball commentator has dealt with multiple medical issues as of late, but he’s never lost faith.

Vitale’s relentless optimism has been a shining light in the world of college basketball. And it appears that optimism could soon pay off.

Vitale announced on Friday that doctors told him they expect him to be in remission once his chemo treatments have concluded.

“Jon , I can only go what I am told & I be am blessed to have a great medical TEAM Dr Rick Brown who I had to see about and hr ago …. He said my blood counts post chemotherapy have been really good,” Vitale wrote, via Sports Illustrated. “He is very optimistic that I will be in remission after my chemo treatments .

“He said I have handled very effectively the various procedures & treatments I am dealing with. Also he likes that I have no problem working [o]ut doing various physical fitness drills with supervision . Plus he likes that I am active by taking walks. All those are very positive according to them .

“I don’t know if it is appease me but his staff members constantly state that they don’t believe I am 82 / they make me feel good by saying u don’t look 82 u certainly don’t act 82 . Based on all [t]hat I am very optimistic .”

Dick Vitale can't talk for a month, but he can text. He shares with @jon_wertheim his desire to get back behind the mic, the love he's gotten from fans and the strength he gets from his doctors and family https://t.co/ffItPZFq2T pic.twitter.com/y9cAO5Hgl7 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) February 18, 2022

Dick Vitale can’t even talk for a month due to recent procedures, but his overwhelming sense of hope is still visible through texts and writing.

You’re doing great, Dickie V! We wish you a speedy recovery.