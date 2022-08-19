Dick Vitale Says He's "Worried" About Tom Brady's Absence

LAS VEGAS, NV - MARCH 06: Sportscaster Dick Vitale broadcasts before a semifinal game of the West Coast Conference Basketball Tournament between the Santa Clara Broncos and the Gonzaga Bulldogs at the Orleans Arena on March 6, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Gonzaga won 77-68. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Dick Vitale is among the many people worried about Tom Brady's prolonged absence from Buccaneers training camp.

Brady has been away from the team for more than a week due to unspecified "personal reasons."

"As a season ticket holder of the ⁦ @Buccaneers & a super fan of TB12 @tombrady I am getting worried about this situation. Hoping he is back next week !" Vitale wrote.

Tampa Bay head coach Todd Bowles originally said Brady would be back after the team's second preseason game this weekend. But on Thursday, he revealed that the superstar quarterback has no definitive return date.

“We’ll see. We’ll talk about it next week,” Bowles said. “I’m not concerned abut it right now. We’re trying to practice against Tennessee and play a game. I said sometime after Tennessee. There’s no definitive date for me. We’ll keep in touch and find out.”

Other than a recent report from Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times saying the absence has nothing to do with Brady or his family's health, little is known about the quarterback's stint away from the team.

Vitale and the rest of the sports world will no doubt keep an eye on this developing situation.