Dick Vitale Shares Honest Admission Upon Return To Booth

Talk about awesome, with a capital “A.” What a joyous moment it will be when Dick Vitale returns to the mic.

At 82, the legendary college hoops sportscaster will return to ESPN to call Tuesday’s clash between Gonzaga and UCLA. All while staving off a bout with cancer.

“The medicine of sitting courtside,” Vitale calls it.

Dickie V shared his announcement on Twitter, Tuesday.

When told I had cancer at 82 on Oct 12 I thought my days behind the mic were over .I am thrilled to be joining Dave O’Brien on the call of GONZAGA VS UCLA ! 10 pm EST on ⁦@espn⁩ https://t.co/FtG6biJHei — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) November 23, 2021

⁩Last month, Vitale was diagnosed with bile duct cancer.

“I googled it,” Vitale told Yahoo Sports columnist Dave Wetzel. The words “rare” and “aggressive jumped off the screen.

“You’re 82 and you’ve got that stuff, you start thinking you might not see your kids,” Vitale said. “I was really down. I’ll be honest. I was a basket case.”

ESPN college basketball analyst @DickieV gets clearance from his doctor to start his 43rd season at ESPN After undergoing treatment for lymphoma & melanoma, Dick Vitale will be on the call for No. 1 @ZagMBB vs. No. 2 @UCLAMBB on Tuesday (10p ET, ESPN)https://t.co/0JkPUfBaEd pic.twitter.com/4BzVu7c6aR — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) November 18, 2021

Dickie V‘s spirits should rise a bit when Gonzaga and UCLA tip-off. Vitale will be on hand when the top two teams in the nation square off in Las Vegas.

Only one team can leave undefeated, as both teams sit at 5-0. But fans can’t lose with Dick Vitale back behind the mic.