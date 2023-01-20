Dick Vitale Shares New Encouraging Health Update

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JULY 20: (L-R) Dick Vitale and Lorraine McGrath attend the 2022 ESPYs at Dolby Theatre on July 20, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images) Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Dick Vitale had a checkup recently to make sure none of his cancer was coming back.

Vitale, who's one of the top college basketball analysts in the country, was declared cancer free this past August after he was diagnosed with lymphoma in October of 2021.

During the checkup, Vitale said his doctor found nothing cancerous and allowed him to speak at an event in Boston.

"I had my quarterly exam by Dr. Zeitels & I had a little scare as he found a small growth on my vocal cords that had to be removed. He did it in his office after giving anesthesia & the GREAT NEWS (was) it was non-cancerous & even allowed me to speak last night at an event in Boston," Vitale tweeted.

This is great news since it means that Vitale continues to remain healthy.

He'll also continue to call games for ESPN as it's been great to have him back courtside ever since the cancer went into remission.