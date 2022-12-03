Dick Vitale Thinks Alabama Should Make College Football Playoff

LAS VEGAS, NV - MARCH 06: Sportscaster Dick Vitale broadcasts before a semifinal game of the West Coast Conference Basketball Tournament between the Santa Clara Broncos and the Gonzaga Bulldogs at the Orleans Arena on March 6, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Gonzaga won 77-68. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

With USC suffering their second loss of the season in the Pac-12 Championship Game yesterday, the door is open for Ohio State to take their place in the College Football Playoff. But Dick Vitale isn't a fan of that impending decision.

Taking to Twitter, Dickie V asserted that Alabama is a better team and deserves to make the College Football Playoff in spite of their two losses. He believes that the best four teams should get in and Alabama qualifies.

"I am no expert but no one can convince me that @AlabamaFTBL isn’t better than these teams I have been watching despite 2 heartbreaking L’s .If rule is BEST 4 for playoffs BAMA should be in. Hey they didn’t get beat at home by 3 TD’s REWARD THE BEST / just watch @SEC football," Vitale wrote.

Alabama lost two road games to Tennessee and LSU by a combined margin of four points. Ohio State, by contrast, lost to Michigan by 22 points last week.

But that didn't stop the College Football Playoff from putting Ohio State one spot ahead of Alabama in the latest ranking.

If it's any consolation for Alabama, it's that TCU is trailing against Kansas State in the Big 12 Championship Game and if the Horned Frogs lose, it opens the door for the Crimson Tide to replace them.

But there will be arguments for hours leading up to the final announcement whether Ohio State or Alabama deserve to get in.

Do you agree with Dick Vitale?