Dick Vitale Thinks Big Ten Player Of The Year Race Is Over

With an outstanding performance tonight, longtime college basketball analyst Dick Vitale believes Iowa forward Keegan Murray has solidified himself as the Big Ten player of the year.

With 28 points, five rebounds and two assists in tonight’s win over the Michigan State Spartans, Murray has won over Vitale as the best player in the conference.

“KEEGAN MURRAY is a night mare for @MSU_Basketball D like he has been too many. Had 18 at half & leads Hawkeyes to 14 pt half time lead,” Dickie V wrote on Twitter. “… my choice in @B1GMBBall POY is KEEGAN M.”

After averaging just 7.2 points per game during his freshman season in 2020-21, Murray has exploded as one of the top scorers in the nation in Year 2. In fact, he currently sits at No. 4 overall in DI college basketball scoring with 23.4 points per game.

Vitale also mentioned Illinois’ Kofi Cockburn as a close second in the Big Ten POY conversation, but believes Murray’s talent on the offensive side of the ball gives him the edge. Cockburn ranks second in Big Ten scoring behind his Hawkeye opponent with 21.7 ppg (No. 7 in nation), but also leads the conference in rebounds with 11.2 per game (tied for No. 6 in nation).

Behind Murray’s stellar play this season, Iowa is 19-8 on the season and primed for an NCAA Tournament appearance.

