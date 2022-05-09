Dick Vitale To Receive Major Honor: Sports World Reacts

LAS VEGAS, NV - MARCH 06: Sportscaster Dick Vitale broadcasts before a semifinal game of the West Coast Conference Basketball Tournament between the Santa Clara Broncos and the Gonzaga Bulldogs at the Orleans Arena on March 6, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Gonzaga won 77-68. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

After overcoming a hard-fought cancer battle, broadcasting icon Dick Vitale will be honored with the Jimmy V Award at this year's ESPYs.

On Monday, ESPN announced the recipient of their annual perseverance award, named after legendary late college basketball coach, Jimmy Valvano.

"Last summer, Vitale underwent multiple surgeries to remove melanoma," the network tweeted. "A few months later, he was diagnosed with lymphoma, and underwent six months of chemo. This March, he was declared cancer free."

The sports world reacted to the announcement on social media.

"AWESOMENESS!!!" commented Vinny Paz.

"Best to ever do it," one user replied.

"Dickie V is the true embodiment of Jimmy V’s message," tweeted another.

"[Dickie] V’s speech will be must-see TV…" said another. "Get the tissues ready people."

"So special," commented Jourdan Black.

"Congrats Dickie V! #VStrongBaby."

"Predicting there will be onions being cut," replied another user.

"Well deserved," another applauded. "What a fighter he is."

Dick Vitale plans to return to the booth next college hoops season. But we'll be eagerly awaiting his acceptance speech this summer.