Dick Vitale Names His Top 5 Teams Of The Decade

The 2010s are coming to a close. We’ve seen some great college basketball over the past 10 years – and somewhat of a change in the landscape of the sport, with one-and-dones becoming more prevalent.

ESPN college basketball analyst Dick Vitale has reflected on the decade that was in college basketball. He’s named his top five teams of the last 10 years.

There aren’t too many surprises. All five of the teams named won national championships.

2012 Kentucky

2015 Duke

2018 Villanova

2014 UCONN

2017 North Carolina

The 2013 Louisville team stands out as perhaps the best squad to not make this list. Of course, the Cardinals’ 2013 championship has been vacated due to sanctions. But college basketball happened that year, and Rick Pitino’s team went 35-5, 14–4 in the Big East.

Louisville won one of the most-exciting national title games of the decade, too, beating Michigan in a classic.

The 2014-15 Kentucky team, meanwhile, is probably the best team of the decade to not win a national championship. The Wildcats went 38-1, suffering their – and only – first loss in the Final Four against Wisconsin.

