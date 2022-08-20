Dick Vitale Uses 1 Word To Describe The Yankees Since All-Star Break

LAS VEGAS, NV - MARCH 06: Sportscaster Dick Vitale broadcasts before a semifinal game of the West Coast Conference Basketball Tournament between the Santa Clara Broncos and the Gonzaga Bulldogs at the Orleans Arena on March 6, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Gonzaga won 77-68. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Legendary college hoops broadcaster Dick Vitale may be best known for his commentary on the hardwood, but the broadcasting icon had some words for the struggling New York Yankees on Saturday:

Pathetic.

Tweeting to his 955,100 followers, Vitale said that he can't believe what's going on in the Bronx right now.

"I’m shocked by the Yankees PATHETIC performance since the All Star break," Vitale exclaimed. "They lose again vs the Blue Jays 5-2. Can u imagine if 'THE BOSS' George Steinbrenner was living? Hey watch out for Blue Jays in the playoffs."

Adding, "My guy Dan Shulman must [be] excited about their potential."

The Bombers have been in an absolute tailspin since breaking for the midsummer classic. New York has dropped 14 of its last 17 games, yet they still remain seven ahead of Toronto in the AL East.

That said, the window is shrinking. And the Blue Jays, Orioles and Red Sox are all jockeying for a postseason spot.

The Yankees wrap up against Toronto with a Sunday matinee before facing off against the in-city rival Mets in a quick two-game series.