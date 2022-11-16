Dick Vitale Wants To See 1 Major Change To College Basketball

LAS VEGAS, NV - MARCH 06: Sportscaster Dick Vitale broadcasts before a semifinal game of the West Coast Conference Basketball Tournament between the Santa Clara Broncos and the Gonzaga Bulldogs at the Orleans Arena on March 6, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Gonzaga won 77-68. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Dick Vitale has one major suggestion for college basketball.

The broadcasting icon believes the sport should start its season later in the year. He feels the sports world is too focused on football during the start of the college basketball season.

Vitale made this point during his return to broadcasting action on Tuesday night.

"I think college basketball does an injustice for itself starting the season so early. I really believe it should start right after Thanksgiving... people are football crazy now," he said.

With the NFL season in full swing and the college football year approaching postseason action, most of the sports world is squarely focused on all things football. That being said, early-season college basketball matchups like tonight's StateFarm Champions Classic will capture the attention of sports fans everywhere.

Vitale is calling tonight's matchup between No. 4 Kentucky and Michigan State. This game will be immediately followed by No. 7 Duke vs. No. 6 Kansas.