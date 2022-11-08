Dick Vitale Was Stunned By 4 Results On Monday Night

LAS VEGAS, NV - MARCH 06: Sportscaster Dick Vitale broadcasts before a semifinal game of the West Coast Conference Basketball Tournament between the Santa Clara Broncos and the Gonzaga Bulldogs at the Orleans Arena on March 6, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Gonzaga won 77-68. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The 2022-23 college basketball season got off to a roaring start on Monday night.

Most of the top teams got off to good starts, but there were still some that suffered shocking losses.

Dick Vitale, who's the top college basketball color commentator for ESPN, touched on four results that really flabbergasted him.

"4 stunners: FSU loses to Stetson: Oklahoma loses to Sam Houston State: Rhode Island loses to Quinnipiac: Temple loses to Wagner. Yes, college hoops has arrived baby," Vitale tweeted.

Florida State was down by seven at halftime to Stetson and wasn't able to rally in the second half. The opposite happened in the Oklahoma game as it was up at halftime before it collapsed in the second half.

Temple then lost in overtime to Wagner while Rhode Island lost by five, 67-62.

If Monday night was any indication, this college basketball season might be one of the best ones yet.