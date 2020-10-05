Dikembe Mutombo’s Son, Ryan, Announces Major Commitment

Dikembe Mutombo’s son, Ryan, is one of the top prospects in the 2021 class. The four-star recruit will be following in his father’s footsteps.

Ryan Mutombo, the son of the eight-time NBA All-Star big man, announced his college basketball commitment on Sunday evening.

The four-star prospect out of Atlanta, Georgia has committed to Georgetown – the same school his father played at.

Ryan Mutombo announced his commitment on social media.

Solid as they come💙 pic.twitter.com/vhvKNuzbLW — Ryan Mutombo (@RyanMutombo) October 5, 2020

Ryan Mutombo is a 6-foot-11, 235-pound prospect out of Lovett School in Georgia. He’s ranked the No. 14 center and No. 80 overall prospect in the 2021 class, per 247Sports’ Composite Rankings.

“The son of legendary Georgetown center Dikembe Mutombo, Ryan, saw his stock explode this past year on the high school circuit, and the Hoyas had to fight off schools such as Tennessee, Stanford and Florida State for his commitment, but ultimately they got it done and the legacy prospect made the decision to pick the school,” 247Sports writes.

Ryan Mutombo isn’t believed to be the elite shot blocking big man that his dad was, but perhaps that’ll change as he develops.

Georgetown is led by Patrick Ewing, who starred for the Hoyas before Dikembe Mutombo arrived years later.