Dillon Brooks Comment About Shannon Sharpe Going Viral After Skirmish

MEMPHIS, TN - MAY 3: Dillon Brooks #24 of the Memphis Grizzlies looks to pass the ball during the game against the Golden State Warriors during Game 2 of the 2022 NBA Playoffs Western Conference Semifinals on May 3, 2022 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. (Photo by Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images) Noah Graham/Getty Images

Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks found himself in a shouting match with Fox Sports' Shannon Sharpe during Friday's game against the Lakers.

The officials and security team at Crypto.com Arena had to ultimately break up Friday night's skirmish.

Following the Grizzlies' loss, Brooks was asked if it was appropriate for Sharpe to have a verbal altercation with the team.

"A regular pedestrian like him? No," Brooks responded. "He shouldn't have ever came back in the game. But it's L.A."

Brooks also referred to Sharpe as a "blogger" during his postgame media session.

“I ain’t talking about that," he replied when asked about the exchange with Sharpe. "You can ask him. He’s the blogger or whatever he is. I don’t really care about all that. Next question.”

Sharpe, meanwhile, opened up about this incident during a halftime interview with ESPN.

“They didn’t want this smoke, Dave,” Sharpe said. “They do all that talking and jockeying and I ain’t about that jockeying. It started with Dillon Brooks. I said he was too small to guard LeBron. He said, ‘F— me.’ I said, ‘F— you’ back. He started to come at me, and I said, ‘You don’t want these problems.’ And then Ja came out of nowhere talking. He definitely didn’t want these problems. Then the dad came and he obviously didn’t want no problems.”

Brooks had a rough outing on Friday night, shooting 4-of-17 from the field. To make matters worse, the Grizzlies' 11-game winning streak came to an end.