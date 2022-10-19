Diontae Johnson Makes His Opinion On Mitch Trubisky Clear

CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 31: Diontae Johnson #18 of the Pittsburgh Steelers reacts during the second half against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images) Nick Cammett/Getty Images

There was a little bit of drama in the Pittsburgh Steelers locker room a couple of weeks ago.

Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported on Tuesday afternoon that wide receiver Diontae Johnson and quarterback Mitch Trubisky exchanged words in the locker room and it got heated.

Dulac also reported that it was then when Tomlin decided to go with Kenny Pickett in the second half against the New York Jets.

Johnson was asked about that report after practice on Wednesday and confirmed that an argument did take place but declined to say whether it led to Trubisky being benched.

"I don't want to get into too much detail. We're both passionate about the game. Stuff happens during football. We're fine, we talked about it. We made up, better over the situation," Johnson said to ESPN's Brooke Pryor.

At the end of the day, sometimes teammates disagree with each other. That's part of playing sports.

The Steelers will be looking to notch their second straight win this coming Sunday when they take on the Miami Dolphins.

Kickoff will be at 8:20 p.m. ET.