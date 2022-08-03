Diontae Johnson, Steelers "Miles Apart" On New Deal

CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 31: Diontae Johnson #18 of the Pittsburgh Steelers reacts during the second half against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images) Nick Cammett/Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Pro Bowl wideout Diontae Johnson reportedly remain "miles apart" when it comes to contract talks, according to Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Per Dulac:

The Steelers have started discussions with wide receiver Diontae Johnson about a new contract, but that doesn’t mean they will sign him before the start of the regular season — or even before free agency in 2023.

Steelers GM Omar Khan is on-record that he hopes Johnson is "going to be a Steeler for a long time." However, Dulac reports that the sides are so far apart at this point that it isn't likely a contract gets done before the team's season-opener.

Johnson has been at Steelers practices during individual drills, but has yet to take the field during Pittsburgh team periods since training camp.

Reigning Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt did a similar "hold-in" as he successfully pushed for his new deal, but the situation remains tenuous.

In the words of Khan, “We want Diontae. We’re excited to have him be a part of this team, and we hope he’s going to be a Steeler for a long time.” But the team is taking the opportunity to evaluate its young guys while Johnson doesn't fully participate in practice.

All that said, the Steelers don't seem ready to pay Diontae some of the figures other top receivers have gotten on the market.

Though they did ink kicker Chris Boswell to a lucrative new deal.