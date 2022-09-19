DirecTV Announces Decision On Sunday Ticket Situation

LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 17: A general view of atmosphere at DIRECTV CELEBRATES 25th Season of NFL SUNDAY TICKET at Nomad Hotel Los Angeles on July 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for NFL SUNDAY TICKET on DIRECTV)

DirecTV's final season with the NFL Sunday Ticket hasn't gone well as the first two weeks of the 2022 season have been riddled with technical issues keeping customers from watching games.

But Week 2's tech issues were the worst so far, causing the company to receive a flood of complaints across all platforms. Now, DirecTV is hoping to get back into everyone's good graces

According to media insider Andrew Marchand, DirecTV intends to reimburse any Sunday Ticket customers who experienced issues in Week 2.

But fans aren't convinced that DirecTV will actually make good on their intentions here. Some are pointing out that the company has a history of shady practices to try and keep people from collecting their reimbursements.

"Knowing Direct tv like I know them, they will not be giving any refunds and will make the people go through an automated system for hours until the person gives up," one user replied.

"good luck with that, i'm still waiting for my refund for cancelling my service. by the time you get through CS hell multiple times and still don't have it you give up on the $50 or so owed," wrote another.

"Did they say how they will decide who was affected? What would the consumer have to do to be reimbursed?" a third wrote.

This is DirecTV's final NFL season with the Sunday Ticket. For many fans, it will be good-bye and good riddance.