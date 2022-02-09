Sports fans loved what they saw from Peyton and Eli Manning on ESPN’s Monday Night Football broadcasts this year.

ESPN’s Manningcast, which featured the former NFL quarterbacks watching games together while entertaining notable guests, was a major hit among sports fans.

We’re getting more of the Manning brothers moving forward, too.

Disney announced on Wednesday that it has signed Peyton and Eli Manning to an expanded deal, which will feature the brothers appearing on UFC fights.

It should be awesome.

Peyton and Eli Manning have signed an expanded deal with Disney, will add alternative broadcasts to UFC and other events. — Alex Weprin (@alexweprin) February 9, 2022

Few former athletes turned commentators are as entertaining as Peyton and Eli Manning.

We can’t wait to see what different broadcasts are like with the Manning brothers on the call.