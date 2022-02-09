The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Disney Announces Expanded Role For Peyton, Eli Manning

Peyton and Eli Manning on the red carpet.NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 12: Former NFL player Peyton Manning and NY Giants, NFL player Eli Manning attend the Annual Charity Day hosted by Cantor Fitzgerald, BGC and GFI at Cantor Fitzgerald on September 12, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Cantor Fitzgerald)

Sports fans loved what they saw from Peyton and Eli Manning on ESPN’s Monday Night Football broadcasts this year.

ESPN’s Manningcast, which featured the former NFL quarterbacks watching games together while entertaining notable guests, was a major hit among sports fans.

We’re getting more of the Manning brothers moving forward, too.

Disney announced on Wednesday that it has signed Peyton and Eli Manning to an expanded deal, which will feature the brothers appearing on UFC fights.

It should be awesome.

Few former athletes turned commentators are as entertaining as Peyton and Eli Manning.

We can’t wait to see what different broadcasts are like with the Manning brothers on the call.

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the Executive Editor at The Spun.