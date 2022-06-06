Disturbing Allegations Emerge From Latest Deshaun Watson Lawsuit

BEREA, OHIO - MARCH 25: Quarterback Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns is introduced by general manager Andrew Berry (L) and head coach Kevin Stefanski during a press conference at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on March 25, 2022 in Berea, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

It's been rumored for a while now that a new lawsuit would be filed against Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson. On Monday, that new allegation was finally revealed. (Content warning.)

Per ESPN's Sarah Barshop, Watson is alleged to have pleasured himself during a massage from the plaintiff. After the plaintiff stopped massaging him, Watson allegedly continued to pleasure himself before allegedly finishing on her.

"The [suit] alleges Watson started to masturbate during the massage. The lawsuit alleges the plaintiff “stopped the massage,” but Watson “stood up and continued masturbating aggressively” before ejaculating. The lawsuit says some of Watson’s 'ejaculate got on Plaintiff’s chest and face,'" Barshop wrote.

Naturally, the disturbing allegations in the new lawsuit are going viral. As with all of the other allegations, fans are split between believing Watson and believing the plaintiffs.

Deshaun Watson will not face criminal charges in Texas for any actions that he may have committed. But he will likely be in civil court for ages as he deals with each and every one of the now two dozen plaintiffs suing him for assault.

As for his NFL career, the Cleveland Browns have already given him a massive contract that's fully guaranteed for anything that might happen to interrupt his playing.

The NFL has yet to make a decision on punishing Watson but no one even knows where they stand on their own investigation into the matters.

What will become of these latest allegations against Deshaun Watson?