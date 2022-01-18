Disturbing Details Emerge From Arrest Of Browns Player

Some disturbing details have emerged from the troubling arrest of Cleveland Browns defensive lineman Malik McDowell earlier this week.

On Monday, McDowell was taken into police custody on charges of public exposure and a “violent attack” on a deputy. On Tuesday, TMZ Sports published video of said arrest.

The video shows McDowell handcuffed and completely naked on the street surrounded by several officers. On multiple occasions, the police were forced to subdue him as he writhed around on the pavement. He was later strapped to a stretcher and taken away by ambulance.

Here’s a link to the disturbing footage.

The incident began when police received a call about a man walking naked near a school in Deerfield Beach, Florida. McDowell allegedly entered a student learning center while completely naked.

The deputy who arrived on the scene claims McDowell charged at him “at full speed with closed fist” before the “violent attack,” per police reports obtained by the South Florida Sun Sentinel. The deputy says he used his taser and handcuffed the 6-foot-6, 295 lbs man after the attack.

McDowell has a previous history of trouble with the law. In 2017, he was charged with a DUI in Michigan and disorderly conduct in Atlanta. He was also arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated in 2019.

McDowell’s defense attorney says his client “may have been slipped something” he was unaware of to explain his unusual behavior.

McDowell logged 3.0 sacks, 33 tackles and seven tackles for loss through 14 starts for Cleveland in 2021. The Browns organization has released a statement addressing the situation.