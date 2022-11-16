Disturbing Details Emerge From Brittney Griner's Prison Situation

US Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) basketball player Brittney Griner, who was detained at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport and later charged with illegal possession of cannabis, leaves the courtroom after the court's verdict in Khimki outside Moscow, on August 4, 2022. - A Russian court found Griner guilty of smuggling and storing narcotics after prosecutors requested a sentence of nine and a half years in jail for the athlete. (Photo by Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP) (Photo by KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images) KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/Getty Images

WNBA star Brittney Griner is facing a nine-year prison sentence in Russia after she was found with cannabis oil at an airport.

Just recently, an appeal from Griner's legal team was denied, meaning she would be moved to a Russian penal colony. In a recent article published by the New York Post, Joey Reed provided gruesome details of what the Russian penal colonies bring.

Joey, the father of U.S. Marine Trevor Reed who was detained in Russia, revealed his son lost 50 pounds due to the lack of nutritional value in the food served.

"To a certain extent, you’re starved just by the food that they give you," Reed said about his son. "We didn’t show any public photos of my son for about a month and a half because he looked like a concentration camp victim."

Here are more terrifying details, via the New York Post:

Reed, 62, said his son often described a dour, medieval atmosphere inside the penal colony where Trevor, now 31, lived in crude barracks built of brick and sheet metal. He routinely curled up near hot water pipes or piled on extra clothes during frigid nights in the desolate Mordovian plains, where January temps average in the low teens. When guards threatened to forcibly disrobe his son, Trevor threatened them back, his father said. “They said they would take them off him and he said, ‘I will take you out trying,’” said Reed, of Granbury, Texas. “But the guards never beat or abused him because they knew he was on the trading block.”

Hopefully Griner receives better care whenever she's moved to the penal colony - though that might be asking too much.

The United States continues to work on a potential prisoner swap in the meantime.