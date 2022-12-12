Disturbing Details Emerge From College Basketball Coach's Arrest

DALLAS, TX - MARCH 17: Head coach Chris Beard of the Texas Tech Red Raiders calls out instructions in the first half against the Florida Gators during the second round of the 2018 NCAA Tournament at the American Airlines Center on March 17, 2018 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

More details are coming out about the incident that led to the arrest of Texas head basketball coach Chris Beard and they are troubling to say the least.

Ryan Autullo of the Austin American-Statesman reported that the outlet has obtained the arrest affidavit. Per the report, a woman told police that Beard "choked me, threw me off the bed, bit me, bruises all over my leg, throwing me around, and going nuts."

Police say that the woman said that the choking lasted for five seconds and impeded her breathing.

In a follow-up tweet, Autullo revealed that Beard told police that he had audio recording evidence that he was not the aggressor. But when asked to share the recordings with the police, he said no.

The Texas Longhorns have a game against the Rice Owls in just a few hours. But Beard was only released from jail a few hours ago.

It seems unlikely that Beard will be back at the team facilities for a few days. He might not return for a few weeks - and that's assuming that the Longhorns don't put him on administrative leave or simply fire him.

More information is likely to be released in the coming days, but none of what we have so far is any good.