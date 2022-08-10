Disturbing Details Emerge From Domestic Violence Incident Involving Frank Gore

SANTA CLARA, CA - DECEMBER 20: Running back Frank Gore #21 of the San Francisco 49ers runs the ball in the first half against the San Diego Chargers at Levi's Stadium on December 20, 2014 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Retired NFL running back Frank Gore was reportedly recently involved in a disturbing domestic violence incident.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ Sports, the five-time Pro Bowler grabbed a naked woman by her hair and dragged her across the hallway in an Atlantic City hotel last month.

The alleged altercation between Gore, 39, and the 28-year-old woman occurred in the early morning hours of July 31. Court reports say he "forcibly" gripped the woman's hair and "violently" dragged her along the floor.

Atlantic City Police said the woman "did not exhibit signs of injury" and no arrests were made. A few days later, Gore was charged with simple assault.

He's set to appear in court for a hearing in October.

The former NFL star, who most recently suited up for the New York Jets in 2020, has yet to speak publicly on the incident.