Division 1 College Athletic Director Leaving For Surprising Job

The University of Maine is going to need a new Athletic Director.

Ken Ralph is set to leave his position to serve the same role at Southwestern University in Georgetown, Texas.

Ralph will be with Maine until the end of the month before starting his new gig. He's looking forward to a fresh start, despite knowing how hard it is to leave Maine.

"Maine is fortunate to have an immensely talented coaching staff and a highly trained support staff. The next AD will walk into a situation where they will be well positioned to meet the challenges of a Division I environment," Ralph said via Fox News.

Ralph has been at Maine for four years after accepting the Athletic Director position on Sept. 1, 2018. Before that, he served in the same role for Colorado College.

A national search to find Ralph's replacement will be launched ASAP.