Division 1 School Announces It's Changing Its Name

On Wednesday, Houston Baptist University announced it would be changing its name effective immediately.

The university, who's football team participates in the Division I FCS, will now go by Houston Christian University.

The school was originally called Houston Baptist College before changing to Houston Baptist University in 1974.

HCU will continue wearing its current uniforms until jerseys with the new name arrive.

“Houston Christian University more accurately epitomizes our student body and reflects the faculty, staff, alumni, and community we serve,” school president Robert B. Sloan said in a statement, per the Houston Chronicle. “We are committed to being a distinctively Christian university that welcomes all Christians to benefit from our excellent academic programs. This historic university appeals to people all across the spectrum of Christian denominational life, and this new name clarifies who we are.”

HCU is 1-1 to start the 2022 college football season with a Week 1 win over Northern Colorado and a Week to loss to Lindenwood.

The FCS program will compete for the first time under their new name when they face off against Texas State this weekend.