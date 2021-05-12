Division I College Basketball Assistant Coach Passes Away At 29

The St. Louis basketball program and the whole college basketball world received some tragic news on Tuesday. According to reports from Frank Cusumano of KSDK Sports St. Louis, Billikens assistant coach Ford Stuen passed away at 29 years old earlier this morning.

Late in the 2020-21 season, Stuen complained about a pain in his abdominal area. Soon after this pain came about, the rising-star assistant was diagnosed with a severe infection and was unable to recover — despite undergoing antibiotic treatments and a medically-induced coma. He was reportedly in the hospital since Apr. 4.

Stuen leaves behind his daughter, Lucy, and his pregnant wife, Courtney, who is expecting their second child in August.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to the @SaintLouisMBB. 29 year old assistant coach Ford Stuen has passed away. He was hospitalized since Easter with an infection. He was a wonderful young man who was rising star in the coaching world. Ford leaves behind a wife and child. — Frank Cusumano (@Frank_Cusumano) May 11, 2021

Stuen played four years of college basketball at Oklahoma State under his uncle and now St. Louis head coach, Travis Ford. As a walk-0n for the Cowboys from 2012-16, he earned first-team Academic All-Big 12 honors and shot 46.2% from the field through 27 games.

After spending three years as St. Louis’ director of player development, Stuen was elevated to the assistant coach position prior to the 2019 season. From there, he quickly earned national recognition as an up-and-coming NCAA coach — listed to the National Association of Basketball Coaches’ 30 under 30.

Our thoughts are with the Stuen and Ford families through this difficult time.