Division II College Football Program Is Reportedly Shutting Down

Due to COVID-19, no Division II football programs took the field this year. One DII school took this hiatus a step further though.

Azusa Pacific University permanently closed its football program on Tuesday, according to FootballScoop.

ASU is a small Christian school just outside of Los Angeles. The student body is comprised of about 10,000 people.

The Cougars football program is shutting down after 55 years of competition in the NCAA and NAIA. Director of Athletics Gary Pine released a statement today regarding the announcement. He says the decision was made for financial reasons.

“This is an extremely difficult decision,” said Pine. “I love Cougar football, and it has meant a lot to all of us. Unfortunately, the long-term trends of college football in California have eroded the fiscal sustainability of many programs, ours included, and caused annual departmental deficits. The strategic reallocation of funding strengthens our Athletics portfolio and overall commitment to student-athletic success. These measures create the right environment for the next chapter in Cougar Athletics.”

According to a statement made on the ASU athletics website, 14 colleges in California have dropped their football programs over the last 30 as a result of fiscal decline.

You’ve got to feel for the for the coaches and players who are losing their program. This news was a huge blow to incoming 2021 ASU recruits as well.

In a sad turn of events, I will be entering the transfer portal along with all my teammates from @apufootball due to a full program shut down because of funding. I want to thank the coaches that recruited me here.

I am a 3/2 transfer and available now. #TransferPortal — Austin Kramer (@AUSTIN__KRAMER) December 15, 2020

Azusa Pacific went 1-9 through it’s final season in 2019.