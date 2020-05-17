DJ Khaled Has 1 Piece Of Advice For Rob Gronkowski’s Florida Life

Longtime South Florida resident DJ Khaled has shared some important advice for the Sunshine State’s newest celebrity, Rob Gronkowski.

Gronkowski came out of retirement to force a trade to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where he’ll team up with his former quarterback, Tom Brady.

“He really needed a break, physically and mentally,” Gronk’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, said last month. “He fought hard — the year they won the Super Bowl, he played injured pretty much the entire [2018] season — he was never truly himself. He’s a team player. His time off really reinvigorated him physically. He tells me he feels fantastic, the best he’s ever felt.”

Florida seems to be like a good fit for Gronkowski, who probably has more T-shirts, short and flip-flops than anything else.

DJ Khaled, a longtime Miami resident, shared some important Florida advice for Gronkowski: Don’t jet-ski at night.

“Don’t jet ski at night” DJ Khaled gives Gronk advice about moving to Florida 😂 (via @uninterrupted) pic.twitter.com/qlguQtVt5O — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) May 17, 2020

It’s a somewhat funny piece of advice for an All-Pro NFL tight end, but it’s serious. You don’t want to mess with high speeds, open water and darkness.

Gronkowski will probably be spending most of his time inside the Bucs’ facility, anyway.

Tampa Bay will enter the 2020 season with a lot of hype. The Bucs will be among the favorites to win the Super Bowl, thanks in large part to Brady and Gronkowski.