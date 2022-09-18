DJ Lagway, 5-Star Quarterback, Names His Top 10 Schools

COLLEGE STATION, TX - NOVEMBER 17: The crowd cheers on their team as they play the Sam Houston State Bearkats at Kyle Field on November 17, 2012 in College Station, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

One of the top high school recruits in the 2024 recruiting class has dropped his top 10 schools.

DJ Lagway, who's a five-star quarterback out of Texas, put Arkansas, LSU, Texas A&M, Oklahoma, Florida, Georgia, USC, Clemson, Baylor, and Alabama in his top 10.

Lagway is the No. 4 player in his home state and the No. 6 quarterback recruit in the country, per 247Sports composite rankings. He's also the No. 30 overall recruit in the country, regardless of position.

There's no timetable for a decision, especially since he still has a couple of more years left as a high school player.

We'll have to see when Lagway decides to trim that list down even further.