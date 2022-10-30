DJ Moore Explains What Happened With Unfortunate Penalty

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - DECEMBER 19: DJ Moore #12 of the Carolina Panthers runs with the ball in the third quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on December 19, 2020 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Carolina Panthers wide receiver D.J. Moore was on the receiving end of a brutal unsportsmanlike conduct penalty that may have cost the team the game against the Atlanta Falcons today.

After catching the game-tying touchdown with 12 seconds to play, Moore removed his helmet in celebration, drawing a flag. That turned what could have been a game-winning extra point attempt from a 33-yard attempt to a 48-yarder - which kicker Eddy Pineiro missed. The game went to overtime and the Panthers lost.

After the game, Moore admitted that he made a mistake. He said that he was thinking about "what would have been" if he hadn't done that.

“What would have happened if I didn’t take my helmet off, going back to what happened. That was about it,” Moore said when asked what he was thinking about during overtime.

“It was a natural reaction, but you still have to know you can’t do that,” he added.

There have been a lot of culprits in the Carolina Panthers' 2-6 start to the season that has already seen head coach Matt Rhule lose his job.

But DJ Moore is expected to be a part of this Panthers team until the end of the season. They're not trading him, unlike Christian McCaffrey and Robbie Anderson.

Will Moore and the Panthers recover from this brutal loss, or will it tank their entire season?