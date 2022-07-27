DK Metcalf Arrives At Seahawks Training Camp: Fans React

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JANUARY 05: Wide receiver D.K. Metcalf #14 of the Seattle Seahawks scores a touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles during their NFC Wild Card Playoff game at Lincoln Financial Field on January 05, 2020 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

After skipping out on the team's offseason programs earlier this year, Seattle Seahawks star wide receiver D.K. Metcalf reported to training camp on Tuesday.

The Pro-Bowl wideout is up for a new contract and is currently engaged in negotiations with the Seahawks organization.

It's unclear if Metcalf will participate in training camp activities, per ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler.

"The trend with Seahawks and other players seeking huge extensions has been to 'hold in' -- i.e., report to camp but don't practice. Thus they avoid fines (would be $40K/day in this case) and the risk of injury while their deal gets worked out. We'll see if DK takes that approach," Seahawks insider Brady Henderson wrote.

"I can go to bed happy now," another fan wrote.

Metcalf is entering the final year of his rookie contract and eligible for a big-time pay raise. Given the record-shattering deals signed by several of his wide receiver colleagues earlier this offseason, it makes sense that the 24-year-old pass catcher is gunning for the best possible deal.

The former second-round pick notched an impressive Pro-Bowl season in 2020, reeling in 83 catches for 1,303 yards and 10 touchdowns. This past season, he caught 75 balls for 967 yards and 12 touchdowns.