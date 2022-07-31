DK Metcalf Has Brutally Honest Admission From Contract Negotiations

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JANUARY 05: Wide receiver D.K. Metcalf #14 of the Seattle Seahawks scores a touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles during their NFC Wild Card Playoff game at Lincoln Financial Field on January 05, 2020 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Even though DK Metcalf got what he wanted with his contract extension, that doesn't mean he didn't use a trick along the way.

Metcalf spoke to the media following the extension becoming official and confirmed that he bluffed the Seahawks while negotiating with them.

"I was going to be here, as much as I bluffed to John," Metcalf said via NFL.com. "I wasn't leaving, just to let you all know. I wanted to be here. I wanted to play here and I'm glad that we got something done."

Metcalf ended up using the threat of a "hold-in" towards the team to try and get the two sides closer to a deal.

It ended up working to a degree. He's going to get $72 million over the next three years from the Seahawks.

The contract also includes a $30 million signing bonus, which is the largest ever for a wide receiver.

At the end of the day, Metcalf is a Seahawk for the next four seasons. He's set to hit the market in 2025 when he's 27.