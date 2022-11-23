DK Metcalf Has Telling Response To Latest Punishment From NFL

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf (14) looks across the field prior to an NFL football game between the Detroit Lions and the Seattle Seahawks in Detroit, Michigan USA, on Sunday, October 2, 2022. (Photo by Amy Lemus/NurPhoto via Getty Images) NurPhoto/Getty Images

The NFL fined star wide receiver D.K. Metcalf $29,785 for an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty in Week 10.

During a Nov. 13 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Metcalf vehemently argued what he thought was a pass interference penalty on cornerback Jamel Dean. After jawing with sideline judge Allen Baynes, the Seahawks pass catcher was docked the unsportsmanlike penalty.

Metcalf addressed his fine on Tuesday.

“I mean, it’s the NFL, so I’m not tripping," he said, per team insider Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times.

This was Metcalf's first personal foul penalty of the 2022 season. The 24-year-old receiver would not reveal what he said to the referee to draw the penalty.

“You’ve got to ask the $30,000 ref that got it said to him,” he said. “I don’t think it was that big of a deal in my opinion.”

After a bye in Week 11, Metcalf and the Seahawks will return to the field for a Week 12 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.