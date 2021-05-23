DK Metcalf Reacts To The Russell Wilson Offseason News

Aaron Rodgers wasn’t the only superstar quarterback to have some drama this offseason. Russell Wilson was also rumored to be unhappy with his situation in Seattle.

The Seahawks quarterback made it clear that he wants some things to improve moving forward. He even floated a list of four teams he would accept a trade to.

However, Wilson is not going anywhere. The Seahawks made it clear from the jump that they would not be trading Wilson.

“I never actively negotiated with anybody,” Seahawks general manager John Schneider said last month.

Seahawks wide receiver D.K. Metcalf was obviously aware of the offseason drama with Wilson, though he made it clear that he didn’t get involved.

“I don’t get into anybody’s business during the offseason,” Metcalf said this week, per Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times. “I’m secluded. Unless my name’s being mentioned, I’m away from it. … It would have to actually happen for me to take precautions or say something.”

All that matters is that Wilson will be throwing Metcalf the ball in 2021, after all.

Seattle is scheduled to open the 2021 season on Sunday, Sept. 12 against the Colts. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. E.T.