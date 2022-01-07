DK Metcalf Sends Clear Message About Future With Seahawks

Seahawks wide receiver D.K. Metcalf is one game away from finishing up his third season with the Seattle franchise — meaning he’ll be eligible to receive a contract extension for the first time in his young NFL career.

The NFL futures of QB1 Russell Wilson and superstar linebacker Bobby Wagner have been called into question for this upcoming offseason, but it appears Metcalf is firm in his desire to stick with the organization that drafted him in 2019.

During a press conference on Friday, the idea of a contract extension with the Seahawks was floated to Metcalf.

“I’m not trying to leave, but we’ve got the Cardinals to focus on right now. You can hit me up later in the offseason if you need that question answered,” D.K. said, per Seattle insider Bob Condotta.

Through three seasons with the Seahawks, Metcalf has amassed 3,112 yards and 29 touchdowns. Still with one game remaining in the 2021-22 season, the physically-dominant wideout has 909 yards and a career-high 12 touchdowns on the season.

As one of the elite young wide receivers in the league, the Seahawks could very well shell out some big-time money for Metcalf this offseason.