DK Metcalf Signs New Deal: NFL World Reacts

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 31: DK Metcalf #14 of the Seattle Seahawks looks on before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lumen Field on October 31, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

On Thursday night, the Seattle Seahawks locked down star wide receiver DK Metcalf with a lucrative new contract.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the two sides agreed to a three-year $72 million extension that includes $58.2 million guaranteed. The deal also includes a $30 million signing bonus, which is the highest in NFL history for a wide receiver.

Immediately after the news broke, fans flocked to social media to react to the massive contract extension. Most of the comments on social media had something to do with San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel - who is waiting for a deal himself.

"And now...Deebo," said former ESPNer Trey Wingo.

Others decided to make a few jokes at the expense of Seahawks quarterback Drew Lock.

"pretty good money to watch uncatchable balls from drew lock go flying by," a fan said.

"Perfect for both sides. DK has the ability to scan the (likely new) landscape after Carroll's contract is up the same year and hopefully DK stays then as well....always got the franchise tag in the back pocket, too," a third fan said.

Metcalf isn't going anywhere.