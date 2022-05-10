DK Metcalf Was Asked If He Wants Colin Kaepernick

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 07: Wide receiver DK Metcalf #14 of the Seattle Seahawks catches a pass in front of cornerback Jalen Ramsey #5 of the Los Angeles Rams in the first half at Lumen Field on October 07, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

The Seattle Seahawks have been a rumored destination for Colin Kaepernick for the last couple of months.

Kaepernick has been vigorously working out and has also had contact with the team a couple of times, though no formal visit or workout has been scheduled yet.

Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf was asked about the possibility of Kaepernick joining the team and was a bit noncommittal about it.

"I would tell you if they brought him in, like I have no say so and I’m gonna have to, you know, play with him and get along with him," Metcalf said on Shannon Sharpe's podcast.

It wasn't a yes, but it also wasn't a no.

The Seahawks are prepared to go into the season with Drew Lock as their starting quarterback, though they could also make a move to bring someone like Kaepernick in to challenge him for the job.

Kaepernick hasn't played in the NFL since 2016 when he was with the San Francisco 49ers. For his career, he has 12,271 yards through the air, 72 touchdowns, and 30 interceptions.

We'll have to see if the Seahawks or perhaps a different team gives him a second chance this season.