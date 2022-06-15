DK Metcalf Was Reportedly Spotted On Date With Big Celebrity

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 31: DK Metcalf #14 of the Seattle Seahawks looks on before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lumen Field on October 31, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

DK Metcalf has been absent from Seattle Seahawks practices over the past few weeks as he waits for a new contract.

However, he's not staying out of the headlines during his absence. Earlier this week, the star wide receiver was spotted out on a date with a well-known singer.

According to a report from Hollywood Life, Metcalf went on a date with Normani, a former member of the group Fifth Harmony.

Here's more via Hollywood Life:

DK, 24, joined Normani for dinner at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, California. Normani, 26, wore a little black dress for the evening, accented with a bit of sparkle around her neck and ankles. The Seattle Seahawks wide receiver kept it casual, rocking a t-shirt and jeans combo, along with a pink coat covered in NBA team logos.

Despite the duo being spotted out in public, Normani suggested she was still single.

The Atlanta-born artist posted on her her Instagram Story on earlier this week clearing up the rumors. She reposted Young Mami's Story in which someone asked the raptress, "You single?" In response, the City Girls star wrote, "Real bad."

We'll just have to wait and see if the duo becomes a couple.