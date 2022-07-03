DK Metcalf's Cousin Announces Commitment: College Football World Reacts

ATHENS, GA - OCTOBER 02: Arkansas Razorbacks football helmet during the college football game between the Arkansas Razorbacks and the Georgia Bulldogs on October 02, 2021, at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga.(Photo by Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

DK Metcalf's cousin has decided to commit to an SEC school.

TJ Metcalf committed to the Arkansas Razorbacks on Friday. He announced it via his Twitter account.

Metcalf is currently a three-star safety and the No. 24 player in his home state (Alabama) per 247Sports composite rankings. He's also the No. 47 safety recruit in the country and the No. 504 overall recruit, regardless of position.

There will likely be high expectations for him, considering how good his cousin DK has been with the Seattle Seahawks.

Fans are excited that Arkansas continued to add to its recruiting class.

This commitment helped push Arkansas into the top 10 in terms of the best recruiting classes in the country. The Razorbacks currently have the No. 7 2023 recruiting class, per 247Sports.