Doc Rivers Has Telling Response To Ben Simmons Question

The Philadelphia 76ers were eliminated by the Atlanta Hawks in the Eastern Conference semifinals on Sunday night. Philadelphia lost Game 7 at home, 103-96, as the Sixers have once again disappointed in the postseason.

Ben Simmons is pretty close to the top of the blame list in Philadelphia.

The former No. 1 overall NBA Draft pick had a brutal series, often disappearing in the second half of games. He wasn’t even on the floor for many of the Sixers’ key offensive possessions late in Game 7, as he could not be trusted on offense.

Trade rumors are now beginning to swirl for the talented point guard. It’s unclear what the future holds for the former No. 1 overall pick.

Sixers head coach Doc Rivers was asked postgame if Simmons has what it takes to be a championship-level point guard. Rivers’ response to the question was pretty telling.

“I don’t know the answer to that right now,” Rivers told reporters.

Sixers coach Doc Rivers was asked postgame if Ben Simmons can be the point guard on a championship team. "I don't know the answer to that right now," Rivers said. — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) June 21, 2021

That’s certainly not what you want to hear, but it’s the truth. Simmons has yet to prove that he can be an impact player when it matters most.

The offseason will be incredibly interesting in Philadelphia.