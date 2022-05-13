Doc Rivers Has Brutally Honest Comment About 76ers

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 23: Head coach Doc Rivers and Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers watch from the sidelines during a 126-121 win over the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena on March 23, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images) Harry How/Getty Images

The Philadelphia 76ers were eliminated from playoff competition on Thursday night with a 99-90 loss to the Miami Heat.

Injuries to Joel Embiid and the surprisingly awful play of James Harden doomed the 76ers. In the end, they lost the Eastern Conference semifinal playoff series 4-2.

Following Game 6, 76ers head coach Doc Rivers had a very honest assessment of his team. "I came to the conclusion at the end of this game that we were just not good enough to beat Miami," Rivers said.

That was just the start of his comments that caught the media's attention, though. When asked about his job security, Rivers gave a very blunt answer.

"I don't worry about my job," Rivers said. "I think I do a terrific job. If you don't, then you should write it. I worked my butt off to get this team here. When I first got here, no one picked us to be anywhere. Again this year, the same thing."

Rivers clearly believes in his ability as a coach, but one fact remains - he didn't get it done.

There's always next year, though.