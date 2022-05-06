Doc Rivers Has Telling Update On Joel Embiid

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 23: Head coach Doc Rivers and Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers watch from the sidelines during a 126-121 win over the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena on March 23, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images) Harry How/Getty Images

After he cleared concussion protocols on Friday, 76ers superstar Joel Embiid was upgraded to "doubtful" for tonight's Game 3 matchup against the Miami Heat.

Now as tipoff time quickly approaches, head coach Doc Rivers provided another update on Embiid's status.

Rivers says Embiid will warm up for tonight's game.

Rivers says the league scoring champion will go through warmups and then "we'll see." The Philadelphia coach added that Embiid would be under minutes restrictions if he did take the court.

Embiid missed the first two games of this series after suffering a right orbital fracture in a close-out Game 6 win over the Toronto Raptors. He's also dealing with a torn ligament in his thumb from earlier in that first-round series.

According to reports from NBA insider Shams Charania, Embiid will do "everything possible" to try to play in tonight's game.

Prior to his injury, Embiid was averaging 26.2 points and 11.3 rebounds per game in the postseason. His return tonight would no doubt serve as a major boost for a Sixers team that currently trails 0-2.

Tonight's game will tipoff a 7 p.m. ET in Phildelphia.